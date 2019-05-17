 Jansen begins campaign to revamp BT - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Jansen begins campaign to revamp BT

17 MAY 2019

BT announced a £50 million share scheme for employees and redesigned branding, as its new CEO seeks to drive significant improvements in customer service and update the image of the company.

At an internal event CEO Philip Jansen (pictured) unveiled the Yourshare scheme, which will give employees around £500 worth of shares each in its initial phase subject to a number of terms.

In a statement, BT said the move was an attempt to “create a more engaged and energised workforce to drive significant improvements in customer service”.

Jansen added: “Placing customers at the heart of BT will only be possible by investing in the lifeblood of the business, our people, giving everyone a stake as we build a better BT for the future.”

The move follows a turbulent time for many workers at BT with a programme of deep cuts beginning under the watch of its previous chief Gavin Patterson.

As of the end of March 2019, the company’s cost transformation scheme had removed 4,000 roles at the operator and closed a number of office facilities. The changes incurred the wrath of one of the largest trade unions representing its workers, which described the restructure as “ill-thought out”.

In addition to attempting to improve employee relations by offering stakes in the company, BT revealed a provisional design of a new company logo.

A company representative told Mobile World Live the company is seeking staff’s views on the moniker, with the aim of deploying it later in the year.

The representative added Jansen “has been very clear that the new mark symbolises real change”, which along with the employee shareholder programme are steps “towards transforming BT into a national champion”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

BT chief outlines 5G, fibre ambitions

BT confident 5G will go beyond mobile

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association