Jansen begins campaign to revamp BT - Mobile World Live

BT announced a £50 million share scheme for employees and redesigned branding, as its new CEO seeks to drive significant improvements in customer service and update the image of the company.

At an internal event CEO Philip Jansen (pictured) unveiled the Yourshare scheme, which will give employees around £500 worth of shares each in its initial phase subject to a number of terms.

In a statement, BT said the move was an attempt to “create a more engaged and energised workforce to drive significant improvements in customer service”.

Jansen added: “Placing customers at the heart of BT will only be possible by investing in the lifeblood of the business, our people, giving everyone a stake as we build a better BT for the future.”

The move follows a turbulent time for many workers at BT with a programme of deep cuts beginning under the watch of its previous chief Gavin Patterson.

As of the end of March 2019, the company’s cost transformation scheme had removed 4,000 roles at the operator and closed a number of office facilities. The changes incurred the wrath of one of the largest trade unions representing its workers, which described the restructure as “ill-thought out”.

In addition to attempting to improve employee relations by offering stakes in the company, BT revealed a provisional design of a new company logo.

A company representative told Mobile World Live the company is seeking staff’s views on the moniker, with the aim of deploying it later in the year.

The representative added Jansen “has been very clear that the new mark symbolises real change”, which along with the employee shareholder programme are steps “towards transforming BT into a national champion”.