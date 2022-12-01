 Jacobs takes Arm board spot - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Jacobs takes Arm board spot

01 DEC 2022

Former Qualcomm chair and current XCOM Labs executive Paul Jacobs (pictured) was named as one of a number of new board members at chip design company Arm, as it continued preparations for a public listing.

Industry veteran Jacobs was named alongside Rosemary Schooler, an executive Arm stated had most recently served as corporate VP and GM of data centre and AI sales with Intel.

Arm CEO Rene Haas explained Jacobs and Schooler each bring “unique insights and depth of experience” which will be crucial for the company “at such a pivotal moment in our journey”.

Jacobs cited his relationship with Arm during his tenure with Qualcomm, noting the increasingly pervasive nature of computing “creates new opportunities to build upon Arm’s market-leading position”.

The executive formed XCOM Labs with two former Qualcomm colleagues in 2018, shortly after being ousted as the US chip maker’s chairman. He later led moves to acquire the company, though ultimately abandoned the plan.

In addition to his role with the start-up, Arm stated Jacobs also serves as director of file-hosting app Dropbox, non-profit organisation FIRST and smart healthcare company Heal.

Schooler was likewise hailed for bringing key knowledge to the Arm boardroom, including work on network function virtualisation and data plane development, during a 33-year career with Intel.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

La mala situación económica retrasa la salida a bolsa de Arm

Global downturn delays Arm IPO

Arm appoints Child as CFO

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association