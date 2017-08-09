English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

ITC responds to Qualcomm call for Apple probe

09 AUG 2017

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) opened an investigation into Qualcomm’s ongoing patent dispute with Apple, which could lead to a ban on the sale and importation of some iPhones in the country.

Its probe follows a complaint from Qualcomm stating iPhones and iPads using cellular baseband processors supplied by companies other than its affiliates infringed up to six patents.

In a statement, Qualcomm said it wanted the offending handsets banned from import and sale in the US. It filed similar complaints with the District Court for California and authorities in Germany.

The ITC will outline the timeline for the investigation within 45 days and aims to deliver a final determination “at the earliest practical time”.

Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg said: “Qualcomm is pleased with the ITC’s decision to investigate Apple’s unfair trade practices and the unauthorised importation of products using Qualcomm’s patents.”

“We look forward to the ITC’s expeditious investigation of Apple’s ongoing infringement of our intellectual property and the accelerated relief that the commission can provide.”

Patent wars
The ITC case is the latest chapter in a bitter row between Apple and Qualcomm on royalties, licensing and patents.

Disputes between the two have resulted in a number of lawsuits, and ongoing action by the iPhone maker’s partners – which are withholding royalty payments from Qualcomm.

During its fiscal Q3 earnings update – covering the three months to 25 June – Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf said the action contributed to a 40 per cent decline in quarterly profit and warned the impact would likely continue into fiscal Q4. He maintained the company held the “high ground” in the dispute.

In January, Apple accused Qualcomm of withholding $1 billion in payments and charging royalties on technologies the device maker said Qualcomm had nothing to do with. The complaint followed the opening of an investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission on the chip company’s business tactics.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Elliott wants higher price for Qualcomm-NXP deal

Blog: As China tumbles, Apple targets India for growth

Tablet market weak, but some vendors see highs

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association