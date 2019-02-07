 Italy rejects reports of Huawei, ZTE 5G ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Italy rejects reports of Huawei, ZTE 5G ban

07 FEB 2019

Italy’s Ministry of Economic Development denied reports it was planning to ban Huawei and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G build-out, stating there was currently no proof of danger to national security.

In a statement, MISE hit back at a report by Italian newspaper La Stampa, which cited sources as stating the government was ready to use its “golden power” legislation to pull out of 5G contracts with both vendors to avoid paying penalties.

The newspaper reported Italy had bowed to pressure from the US to ban the vendors over concerns they are using the equipment to spy for the Chinese state.

MISE said in its statement that it denies the “print reconstructions”.

“With reference to press articles on alleged banning of Huawei and ZTE companies from Italy in view of the adoption of 5G technology, the Ministry of Economic Development denies its intentions to take any initiative in this regard.”

It continued to state that national security is priority and it will take action in the “event that critical issues arise”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Huawei, ZTE face Italy ban

Turkcell stands up for Huawei

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association