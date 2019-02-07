Italy rejects reports of Huawei, ZTE 5G ban - Mobile World Live

Italy’s Ministry of Economic Development denied reports it was planning to ban Huawei and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G build-out, stating there was currently no proof of danger to national security.

In a statement, MISE hit back at a report by Italian newspaper La Stampa, which cited sources as stating the government was ready to use its “golden power” legislation to pull out of 5G contracts with both vendors to avoid paying penalties.

The newspaper reported Italy had bowed to pressure from the US to ban the vendors over concerns they are using the equipment to spy for the Chinese state.

MISE said in its statement that it denies the “print reconstructions”.

“With reference to press articles on alleged banning of Huawei and ZTE companies from Italy in view of the adoption of 5G technology, the Ministry of Economic Development denies its intentions to take any initiative in this regard.”

It continued to state that national security is priority and it will take action in the “event that critical issues arise”.