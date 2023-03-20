 InterDigital chief backs 6G to inspire new thinking - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

InterDigital chief backs 6G to inspire new thinking

20 MAR 2023

INTERVIEW: InterDigital CEO Liren Chen (pictured) voiced confidence 6G would deliver significantly different use cases to current technology, with the generation tipped to be the first to have compatibility with AI and machine learning (ML) built-in from the start.

Speaking to Mobile World Live at MWC23, Chen explained the next generation would bring new thinking, even though he acknowledged it is still early days in terms of the specifics of what 6G will be.

Alongside benefits historically associated with new generations of wireless technology, such as increased reliability, better data speeds and improved latency performance, he indicated there would likely be significant advances elsewhere.

The next generation “will probably be the first” to include AI and ML “from the ground up”, along with being a pioneer in terms of providing an “immersive user experience…a 3D user experience”.

He also indicated the future network protocols were expected to provide much more precise positioning for a range of applications.

Chen added InterDigital has been contributing to work with peers, universities and other industry players on aiding developments towards 6G, which is expected to be commercially deployed around 2030.

To view the complete interview, where Chen also discusses InterDigital’s latest deals with big-name industry players including Amazon and Apple, click here.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple inks 5G patent deal with InterDigital

InterDigital chief defends patent policies

US commits to open source 5G software

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association