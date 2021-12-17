 Intelsat poised to exit bankruptcy protection in 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intelsat poised to exit bankruptcy protection in 2022

17 DEC 2021

Satellite service provider Intelsat secured approval from a US court to push ahead with a financial restructuring plan which will see the company more than half its debt load and emerge from bankruptcy protection in early 2022.

Intelsat entered bankruptcy protection in May 2020 and first submitted its proposal in February this year as it sought to emerge from Chapter 11 protection at the end of 2021.

The company stated the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia had now approved its plan, leaving it poised to exit bankruptcy protection providing it gains regulatory approvals and completes certain corporate actions.

Court approval means Intelsat is able to cut debt from $16 billion to $7 billion and it has support from all creditor groups across its capital structure, after resolution “of a multitude of complex issues”.

These included numerous creditor objections to its plan and issues regarding relocation payments of approximately $4.9 billion from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) covering C-Band spectrum, with the company facing opposition over its pay-out from satellite rival SES.

With the issues now resolved, Intelsat stated it would be granted the full $4.9 billion, $1.2 billion of which it expects to receive in January 2022 after hitting coverage targets set by the FCC.

Intelsat CEO Stephen Spengler said approval of its plan was a key milestone in its transformation, while it had pushed ahead with its business throughout the process at “full speed”.

“With a strengthened balance sheet, strong operating model, and unparalleled global orbital and spectrum rights, scale, and partnerships, we will be better positioned to advance our strategic objectives.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association