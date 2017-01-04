English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeCES 2017

Intel strikes move in 5G modem battle

04 JAN 2017
ss-5g

LIVE FROM CES 2017, LAS VEGAS: Intel is attempting to stake an early claim on the 5G chip market by launching a modem designed to enable companies to begin testing ‘pre-standard’ 5G technologies for “automotive, home broadband, mobile devices, and other” uses.

In a blog by Aicha Evans, corporate vice president and general manager for Intel’s Communication and Devices Group, Evans said the 5G Modem will work in both sub 6GHz bands and high-band mmWave spectrum across the US, Europe, Korea and Japan (the regions generally expected to launch 5G first, from 2018).

The modem will begin sampling in the second half of this year.

aicha“5G will enable industries to improve our daily lives,” wrote Evans (pictured). “With 5G, autonomous vehicles will be able to make decisions in milliseconds to keep drivers and vehicles safe. Drones will aid in disaster recovery efforts, providing real-time data for emergency responders. Smart cities will monitor air and water quality through millions of sensors, giving them insights needed to provide a better quality of life.”

Of course, 5G as a technology isn’t expected to be ratified by the 3GPP until at least 2018. But this is a point hinted at by Evans in her blog: “Our goal is to support both early trials and to lay a foundation enabling accelerated development of products that will support the 3GPP NR specification and help drive global adoption of the 3GPP 5G standard.”

For Intel, the move is also clearly designed to help it avoid missing out on mobile’s next big tech generation leap, after failing to be a major player in the 3G and 4G mobile space.

A recent win in the US – where Apple switched to Intel’s modem chips for its iPhone shipments to AT&T as well as some other overseas markets, has been one of only a few high points for the firm in this sector as it competes with rivals such as Qualcomm and MediaTek. Indeed, this week Qualcomm also announced plans to test 5G chip technology with AT&T.

The iPhone order was Intel’s first major mobile chip win from Apple and a significant boost for the company’s mobile chip business, which has racked-up significant losses. In early May last year, following a major restructuring, it said it would drop its SoFIA integrated modem/processor packages – an important component in the battle for smartphone success.

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

Related

ZTE’s crowdsourced phone Hawkeye gets Q3 launch

LG focuses on mid-tier with 5 new smartphones

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

ff912

Feature: CES 2017 Day 1

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association