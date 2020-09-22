 Intel secures US licence to supply Huawei - Mobile World Live
Home

Intel secures US licence to supply Huawei

22 SEP 2020

Intel emerged as one of the first companies to publicly state it had been granted a special US licence to continue supplying certain equipment to Huawei, reported Reuters, after curbs were tightened on the Chinese vendor last week.

An Intel representative told Reuters its licence had been approved. The permits are now required to make a transaction with Huawei or a listed affiliate involving any equipment using US technology after tighter sanctions against the Chinese vendor came into force on 15 September.

A number of other chipmakers including Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Samsung, SK Hynix, Macronix International, MediaTek and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp also reportedly applied for the reprieve, but there has not been an update on the status of their applications so far.

Reuters stated a source close to South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix indicated non-US companies may struggle to get approval, and manufacturers are now looking to increase supplies to other customers to replace sales they would have made to Huawei.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor.

