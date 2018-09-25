English
Home

Intel gearing up for 5G device opportunity

25 SEP 2018

INTERVIEW: As the industry awaits the release of the first commercial 5G devices, a top Intel executive said success for the company will mean more than just getting its chips into smartphones.

Caroline Chan, VP of Intel’s Network Platforms Group and GM of its 5G Infrastructure Division (pictured), told Mobile World Live the company wants to target different form factors, including PCs, as the next-generation technology takes off.

“If you look at the whole spectrum of devices, more than just the smartphone, more than just the form factor that you and I carry, it really goes into all kinds of things: cars and things and machines and drones. We want to enable that.”

Chan said Intel is exploring a number of different use cases for the technology, highlighting its recent 5G video trials alongside partners at the Winter Olympics in South Korea and at the US Open golf tournament.

In addition to media, she tipped enterprise as another segment primed for 5G development: “They have the money and they want to invest in order to improve their efficiency, so we think that’s something we’ll continue to invest in.”

She added Intel is in a strong position to address the convergence of IT, cloud and mobile technologies in a 5G environment.

Click here to view the full interview.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

