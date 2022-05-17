 India targets 6G launch by end of decade - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India targets 6G launch by end of decade

17 MAY 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (pictured) reportedly set a target to launch 6G in the country by 2030, stating his government was keen to get a jump on the technology and avoid mistakes of the past.

Speaking at a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) event which was covered by Business Standard, Modi revealed a task force had already started work on 6G, ahead of a launch in around eight years’ time.

Modi’s target is roughly in line with other major nations and continents, with the technology widely expected to come to market in 2030.

Before that, India still needs to pull the trigger on 5G and Modi confirmed the country’s operators were working on a launch in the next few months.

The Prime Minister estimated 5G rollout would add around $450 billion to the Indian economy, with the technology “not just increasing internet speed but also the pace of development and creating jobs”.

Modi predicted the launch would further boost growth in agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics.

In his address, Modi also reportedly hit out at the country’s previous government, which oversaw the launch of 2G, stating this era of mobile technology in India was symbolic of “policy paralysis and corruption”.

Talking up his government’s achievements in the sector, he added India had moved transparently from 4G to 5G and mobile manufacturing units had expanded from two to more than 200, making it the biggest hub in the world.

He also hailed low data prices in the country, maintaining healthy competition.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BSNL readies 4G move

Google defends India record from competition claims

India to shun China vendors in 5G trials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association