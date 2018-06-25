English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

India DoT casts doubt on Vodafone, Idea deadline

25 JUN 2018

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is mulling a demand for INR47 billion ($690 million) in back-dated spectrum charges before clearing Vodafone India’s merger with Idea Cellular, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The fee casts doubt on the companies’ ability to complete the deal by a dealine of 30 June. It relates to charges levied in 2015 during the merger of Vodafone’s five India-based business units into one company.

At the time the DoT demanded around INR67 billion for charges related to spectrum, in addition to other regulatory costs, which led to a protracted legal battle.

Eventually the Supreme Court ordered Vodafone should pay INR20 billion as an interim payment to get the deal through. At the time, the remainder was said to be subject to further court action as the DoT reserved the right to challenge the fee.

No further payments were agreed and now the DoT, after legal consultation, believes it can recover the remainder before clearing the merger with Idea Cellular, ET reported.

In addition to the fee from Vodafone, the DoT is also tipped to be preparing a separate demand for INR21 billion in bank guarantees from Idea Cellular for costs related to its spectrum licences.

The country’s other authorities waved the Idea Cellular-Vodafone merger through separately over the last 12 months. Last week, clearance from the DoT was said to be “imminent”, however the latest hurdle looks set to leave the parties struggling to meet the 30 June deadline originally set out for the transaction.

Once complete, the tie-up between the second and third largest operators in India will create a new market leader by connection numbers. Both operators have made lengthy preparations ahead of anticipated approval including the sale of towers and, in Idea Cellular’s case, fundraising measures.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

DoT approves Idea-American Tower deal

RCom hit by bankruptcy proceedings

Vodafone India revenue hit by plunging data tariffs
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association