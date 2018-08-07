English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

India 3 years behind Asian giants on 5G

07 AUG 2018

The Indian government is earmarking a 5G launch in 2022, as the country continues to play catch-up to leading Asian nations South Korea, China and Japan.

In an interview with Bloomberg, telecoms secretary Aruna Sundararajan said the 5G roll-out will be complete by 2022, around two-to-three years after powerhouses South Korea, Japan and China launch their networks.

South Korea and Japan are planning 2019 launches, with China following in 2020.

Sundararajan said India was “not there yet” on 5G, adding it “won’t be driven by supply, it’ll be driven by demand and the rest of the industry needs to wake up to this”.

Indian operators are still involved in an aggressive 4G price war, instigated by the entrance of Reliance Jio almost two year ago.

Indeed, the country, which is the world’s second-largest mobile market behind China, traditionally lags behind the three Asian markets in terms of launching technology, but there has been a big drive around digital services by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deploying 5G will prove a significant step in progressing Modi’s Digital India initiative, with low latency and high-speed broadening internet access in the country, and helping with government plans for smart cities.

“If we want smart cities, clearly we need smart infrastructure for it,” added Sundararajan.

China aid
Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Christopher Lane told Bloomberg a slight lag from India on 5G could prove beneficial for the country in the long-run.

“India needs China to launch to drive economies of scale and lower 5G handsets,” he said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last week outlined proposals to release 5G-suitable frequency in the 3.6GHz band, but prices are expected to remain high by international standards. Dates for the auction are not yet announced.

As part of its 5G launch, Bloomberg added the country is also looking to increase its fibre network rollout to 2.5 million km by 2022, from 1.5 million km currently.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

China trounces US 5G effort

India seeks power to block social media

Italy 5G auction attracts 7 bidders

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association