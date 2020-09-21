 Iliad targets Poland in latest European push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Iliad targets Poland in latest European push

21 SEP 2020

Iliad agreed a €3.5 billion deal to acquire leading Polish operator Play, as the French telecoms group continued a push to expand its mobile operations across Europe.

In a statement, Iliad said it had launched a public tender offer for Play, which is the market leader in Poland with 15 million subscribers, at PLN39 ($10.25) per share, a 39 per cent premium on its share price last week.

Iliad’s offer is valued at €2.2 billion, while it has already agreed a deal with Play’s two largest shareholders, Kenbourne Invest and Tollerton Investments, to buy their 40 per cent stake in the operator for the same price per share.

The two-part agreement gives Play a combined enterprise value of €3.5 billion, including debt, and would “cement” Iliad’s position as a pan-European telecoms player, it explained.

Its move into Poland follows an expansion into the Republic of Ireland in 2017 through the acquisition of a majority stake in eir, along with a launch in Italy in 2018.

The Play deal would be Iliad’s biggest acquisition to date. Founder Xavier Niel is renowned for a strategy of entering markets and undercutting rivals to increase share gradually.

Commenting on the deal, Iliad CEO Thomas Reynaud said it marked the next step in Iliad’s internationalisation strategy and would make it “Europe’s sixth-largest mobile phone operator”, with 41 million subscribers in total across France, Poland and Italy.

The tender offer will launch on 19 October and end on 17 November.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Iliad remains resolute despite Covid-19 hit

Iliad targets cash injection for infrastructure rollouts

Virus hits Iliad network rollout plans

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association