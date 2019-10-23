 Huawei US CSO addresses security concerns - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei US CSO addresses security concerns

23 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Huawei Technologies USA chief security officer Andy Purdy (pictured, right) called for a more comprehensive approach to 5G standards, increased public testing of products and changes in regulation, in the effort to address lingering concerns around the technology.

Speaking in the 5G Hard Talk panel, Purdy provided a series of suggestions to meet current 5G challenges, with his company constantly under the spotlight with regards to security.

Purdy noted there have been “some distractions and mixed messages in the US”, but conceded that some government concerns had to be considered.

He pointed to the work of the 3GPP, which looks at threat modelling for different business scenarios, as well as similar efforts of building security frameworks in both the EU and Germany, which could contribute to a more collaborative effort.

He also said that some of the security enhancement efforts made so far, addressing threats from the 3G and 4G era, “had been encouraging”, but there was a way to go.

“I would like to see more public testing,” he said. “You can’t release vulnerability information, but let’s get products openly tested so the functionality can be compared, the security features can be compared and we could even have live hackathon competitions – not of live networks but of controlled situations so we can share and benefit from the information.”

Purdy went on to suggest there needed to be a rethink around national industrial policy, with old prescriptive models no longer working in an environment “where we are emphasising risk management and promoting resilience”.

“The idea is that we are not going to have a government dictate, but we should have a public private collaboration to figure out what we as a society need to do, what we need to consider and what kind of R&D we could collaborate on. We need new models of regulation.”

Purdy concluded by stating that working with governments around the world and private organisations remained one of Huawei’s biggest priorities in its bid to address cybersecurity threats.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Verizon bullish on B2B 5G position

Sprint pushes T-Mobile deal as lawsuit looms

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association