English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei MBBF17 Articles

Huawei touts intelligent networks for next evolution

15 NOV 2017

LIVE FROM HUAWEI’S GLOBAL MOBILE BROADBAND FORUM 2017, LONDON: Ken Hu, deputy chairman and rotating CEO at Huawei (pictured), kicked off the event by noting while the evolution of the industry means “opportunities are everywhere”, networks need to be ready to support this.

“Future networks should be application-centric, data-driven, and eventually, it should be an intelligent system,” Hu said.

The executive said while networks will be expected to support a range of use cases, in terms of operations and management there has been little in the way of change.

“We think that intelligent network points to an important direction for the telecoms industry, and it is a solution to the paradox in the current telco industry,” Hu said in a media briefing.

“It’s the need for networks to support more-and-more diverse and complicated applications, and at the same time the technology of networks becoming more advanced and complicated. However, for the past few decades the operations and maintenance (O&M) model of telco operators has remained unchanged – you still need human intervention,” he said.

Huawei said, on average, network O&M costs roughly three- to four-times the cost of equipment itself, And 70 per cent of major network faults are the result of human error.

The use of big data and AI will enable operators to build networks which can be controlled and managed more intelligently: “From operations and maintenance to service provisioning, we want to build networks that are automated, self-optimising, and self-healing. Full autonomy is what we’re aiming for,” Hu observed.

Huawei is developing predictive maintenance systems for network sites. Hu said with operational data and artificial intelligence (AI), it is possible to predict up to half of network faults, helping customers reduce failure rates.

IoT opportunities
Hu proposed a two-step strategy for operators looking to exploit opportunities in IoT: “scale out and scale up”.

“We can scale out in the traditional sense. Deploy more connections and make more revenue, and then when we’ve got everything connected, we will have big room to develop value-added services. That’s scale up.”

Citing the example of a water meter deployment in China, it was noted the telco works with the authority and application developers to support additional capabilities, such as connection management, leak detection, analysis of consumption and predictive maintenance.

“Those value added services helped the telco to double the revenue,” Hu said.

“Scale out is the low hanging fruit, however scale up is more tasty. But it’s not easy. In order to scale up, telcos have to be able to better understand the verticals, get more familiar with the scenarios of IoT in different sectors. And particularly, we need to get a very strong partnership with application developers.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Telus puts 5G at heart of convergence strategy

Global MBB Forum to outline mobile’s role in reshaping the world
Huawei MBBF17 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association