 Huawei sheds light on smart solar play - Mobile World Live
Home

Huawei sheds light on smart solar play

11 MAY 2022

LIVE FROM INTERSOLAR EUROPE, MUNICH: Huawei sought to further underline its credentials in the sustainable technology market with its latest kit, deploying AI and power management tools to optimise energy storage and use.

At the specialist trade show, Huawei presented forthcoming additions to its systems designed to aid businesses and consumers’ attempts to maximise use of solar panels on their properties, while also enhancing safety.

Among the range is a the Residential Smart PV Solution 3.0, branded under Huawei’s FusionSolar Europe range. It includes various elements of a smart home energy system, apart from panels themselves.

The system can be built to comprise: smart modules to optimise energy harvesting; a storage facility to conserve unneeded power for later use; connected electric vehicle charging station; and smart energy controller.

It also includes a management system able to control the various elements, including through an app.

Huawei is also set to launch related AI management assistant EMMA, which will provide estimates of power generation using big data assets including the latest weather forecasts and historical data. It can then adjust the power system accordingly.

On the enterprise side, new products include systems designed for utility-scale photovoltaic plants and smart micro-grids.

Huawei has been in the energy sector for some time with a range of large scale deployments and home systems already in place in various markets. It seeks to position the product line as “demonstrating Huawei’s continuous commitment to technological innovation and sustainability”.

Speaking at the launch, Hariram Subramanian, European CTO of Huawei’s FusionSolar Solutions (pictured), cited rising energy costs and growing electricity usage as key drivers for new smart power systems.

He added the products brought together digitilisation and power electronics.

Huawei’s latest range is set to launch in Europe later this year and is sold through solar power distribution channels.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

