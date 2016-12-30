Huawei set for slight dip in revenue growth

China’s Huawei expects to report a slight slowdown in revenue growth for 2016, down from 37 per cent in 2015 to 32 per cent for the past twelve months.

The mobile device and network giant sees 2016 revenue hitting CNY520 billion ($74.8 billion). This would be just shy of a $75 billion target announced earlier this year.

Despite the small dip in growth, its performance in 2016 marks Huawei as a major success story in the mobile space; the company is the world’s third largest smartphone vendor (with a market share of around 9 per cent) and is arguably a bigger player now than long-term (and currently troubled) network rival Ericsson.

In 2015 Huawei reported revenue of CNY395 billion ($57 billion).

Rotating CEO Eric Xu (pictured) revealed the 2016 forecast in a message to employees.

Xu also noted that the company expects to face greater global political and economic uncertainties in 2017.

“The year 2016 has seen a flock of black swans – both political and economic – sweep across the globe. Nevertheless, we have remained focused on our strategy and have patiently applied ourselves to making breakthroughs and creating real value for our customers,” Xu said.

Smartphone success

In the smartphone space, Huawei has established itself as a serious contender to Apple and Samsung. Last month Gartner noted that Huawei closed the gap with Apple in the third quarter of 2016, with there being less than a three percentage point difference in market share between them.

“Highly competitive and feature-packed Honor devices maintained their sales momentum in markets around the world, with expansion into Europe and the US likely to help Huawei record another year of promising growth,” stated the analyst firm.

In fact, just this week Huawei announced it has shipped more than 10 million Huawei P9/P9 Plus smartphones globally, making it the company’s first flagship series to top the 10 million mark.

Networks

Meanwhile the company is now seen as the world’s number one mobile infrastructure supplier, taking market share from western players Ericson and Nokia. This is despite having very little presence in the US due to government security concerns (a situation that is unlikely to change with the new Trump administration).

And it’s also a serious contender in the enterprise space, although Mobile World Live reported in September that its enterprise group’s target to expand revenue to $10 billion by next year will be pushed back one year to 2018. Last year sales at the division grew 44 per cent to CNY27.6 billion ($4.3 billon).