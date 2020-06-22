 Huawei pushes ahead with UK R&D centre - Mobile World Live
Home

Huawei pushes ahead with UK R&D centre

22 JUN 2020

Huawei looked set to receive approval for plans to build a new £400 million ($495.8 million) R&D centre in the UK, despite ongoing questions about the company’s future involvement in the country’s 5G networks, The Sunday Times reported.

The Chinese vendor is set to gain planning permission to construct a new facility for researching and developing chips near the city of Cambridge this week, the newspaper stated.

Huawei bought the site for the centre in 2018 for £37.5 million.

Its move comes against the backdrop of a UK government review into Huawei, which could have ramifications for its long-term position in the market.

The UK approved the company to provide a limited amount of equipment for 5G networks in January, however tightened US sanctions and continued opposition from certain members of the government has led to further scrutiny against the vendor.

A Huawei representative told The Sunday Times it was investing in new technology, “and an important part of our commitment to the UK is our proposed new R&D centre in Cambridge”.

Huawei is pushing hard with R&D investment, as it looks to develop its own technology and reduce reliance on imports after facing US bans on components and software shipments.

In 2019 the company stated it invests $15 billion to $20 billion a year in R&D and plans to raise that level to $100 billion over the next five years.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

