English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei prepares US push despite AT&T knock-back

09 JAN 2018

LIVE FROM CES 2018, LAS VEGAS: Huawei executives revealed talks with US operators remain ongoing despite the company’s failure to secure an expected channel partnership with AT&T for its Mate 10 Pro flagship smartphone.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu (pictured) announced during a keynote session the Mate 10 Pro will be released in the US later this month and work on both AT&T and T-Mobile US’ networks. However, Yu notably failed to mention channel partnerships with either operator.

During a media briefing ahead of Yu’s keynote, Huawei VP of strategy and external affairs Bill Plummer called negotiations with US operators a “patient process”, but said the company in the meantime plans to bring an unlocked version of its Mate 10 Pro to the US market through other channel partnerships.

“We are and continue to be in dialogue with carriers all over the world, including carriers in this market,” Plummer said, adding: “On average we’ve found in the past that it takes anywhere from two to five years to break through with an individual operator depending on the market. The US market is of course unique because the channel is as operator-oriented as it is, so there’s a different leverage in how the channel is managed. It’s a step-by-step process.”

Huawei will sell the Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Pro Porsche edition through Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, NewEgg, B&H and online for $799 and $1,225 respectively, with the ordering process opening on 4 February.

The launch is similar to Huawei’s debut of the Honor smartphone brand in the US, which was similarly limited by a lack of operator partnerships. Unlike the Mate 10 Pro, the Honor devices came with a much lower price tag. But while the Honor devices and the Mate 10 will now be competing in the same channels, for instance on Amazon, Plummer said savvy smartphone buyers looking for a higher quality experience will opt for the Mate 10.

Unprecedented campaign
To support the flagship, Plummer added Huawei made a “commitment to marketing and branding that far eclipses anything we’ve dreamed about in the past.” The move includes a deal to bring on Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as a brand representative.

Huawei SVP of marketing Ketrina Dunagan concluded: “There is no silver bullet. From the perspective of a brand coming into the United States and becoming a successful premium brand, it doesn’t happen overnight. But the first step represents a commitment to actually build a relationship with the US consumer.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Huawei fails to nab US carrier partner

PLDT signs $29M upgrade deal with Huawei

LTE-V2X City-wide Trial Project Launch Seminar Held in Wuxi
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association