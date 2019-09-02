Huawei prepares pivotal flagship launch - Mobile World Live

Huawei set 19 September as the date for unveiling its Mate 30 device, which is likely to be its first global flagship to ship without the full suite of Google apps.

The company’s launch event will take place in Munich using the tagline Rethink Possibilities, though uncertainty continues over whether the company will be able to supply Google apps on the handset.

Last week reports by Reuters claimed a second temporary reprieve from a US trade ban only allowed Google to support previously released devices, meaning it was unable to supply the new smartphone.

Huawei is able to use an open source version of Android, but the ban is said to block access to the Play Store and several apps generally provided pre-installed on handsets including Google Maps and Search. It would, therefore, likely have to rely on its own Huawei app store (which does feature some of the most popular apps such as Facebook’s suite of social media services).

The Chinese vendor has been working on its own HarmonyOS, though it is doubtful it will be imminently available on its smartphones. It has, however, announced the system will be used in forthcoming Honor Smart TVs.

Last week it was revealed more than 130 companies had applied for trade permits to continue supplying Huawei after the full US ban takes effect, though licences have not yet been granted by the Department of Commerce.