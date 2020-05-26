 Huawei faces more UK 5G scrutiny - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei faces more UK 5G scrutiny

26 MAY 2020

The UK government confirmed a fresh review into Huawei’s role in 5G networks, prompted by the US’ decision to tighten sanctions, a move which raises doubts about the vendor’s future involvement in the country.

In a statement, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) told Mobile World Live it was reviewing the potential impact US sanctions on Huawei could have on UK networks.

“The security and resilience of our networks is of paramount importance,” said a spokesperson for the UK government.

Its review comes four months after operators were given the green light to use Huawei 5G equipment in non-sensitive parts of networks, subject to a 35 per cent limit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson then faced a revolt within his own party, with several MPs arguing that Huawei should be banned on security grounds. The government won a vote to keep its original decision in place on the issue in early March.

However, the situation appears to have changed again after the US moved in mid-May to restrict Huawei’s access to components produced overseas using US software and technology, adding further scrutiny on the company after it was placed on a trade blacklist in the country a year ago.

Huawei confused
NCSC’s confirmation of a review comes after several media reports in the UK indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to give in to pressure from within his party and the US, and would cut Huawei from UK networks entirely by 2023.

In response, Huawei’s VP Victor Zhang said in a statement over the weekend that it had “seen reports from unnamed sources which simply don’t make sense”.

He continued: “The government decided in January to approve our part in the 5G rollout, because Britain needs the best possible technologies, more choice, innovation and more suppliers, all of which means more secure and more resilient networks.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

US operators press for Huawei replacement funding

Expert backs Huawei to meet China 5G goals
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association