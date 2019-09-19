 Huawei debuts Mate 30 without Google apps - Mobile World Live
Home

Huawei debuts Mate 30 without Google apps

19 SEP 2019

Huawei packed its new Mate 30 flagship series with a powerful set of specifications, but confirmed the device will come without Google’s popular suite of apps.

The phone will feature Huawei’s Android-based EMUI 10 interface. However, at a launch event in Munich, consumer CEO Richard Yu said US trade restrictions prevented it from securing a licence for Google’s mobile services, including the Play Store and key apps such as Maps and Search, The Verge reported.

Instead, the Mate 30 will come with Huawei’s own mobile services core (HMS), and users will be able to download apps through the company’s AppGallery market.

Yu said around 45,000 apps are already integrated with HMS, adding Huawei is running a $1 billion incentive programme to entice developers to create additional offerings for its ecosystem.

While Google’s apps will not be available through Huawei’s store, Android Central reported Yu stated they can be sideloaded onto the Mate 30 from another device.

Specs
The Mate 30 series handsets, available in 4G and 5G variants, run on Huawei’s new Kirin 990 chipset and feature wireless charging, gesture controls, a fingerprint sensor, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Mate 30 sports a 6.62-inch display and Mate 30 Pro a 6.53-inch screen.

A circular rear camera module on the Mate 30 includes 40MP SuperSensing, 16MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lenses, while the Pro has a quad-camera setup (pictured) comprising 40MP Cine, 40MP SuperSensing, 8MP telephoto and 3D depth sensing lenses. Both devices come with powerful front cameras: a 24MP lens on the Mate 30 and 32MP on the Pro.

Pricing starts at €799 for the Mate 30, €1,099 for the Mate 30 Pro 4G, and €1,199 for the Mate 30 Pro 5G. A Porche Design model will also be available from €2,095.

Huawei did not disclose details about when and where the phones will be available.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

