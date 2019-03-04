 Huawei CFO sues Canada over detention - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei CFO sues Canada over detention

04 MAR 2019

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured) filed a legal case against the Canadian government, border agency and police, claiming her detention and related processes violated constitutional rights, Reuters reported.

The executive, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei and deputy chair at the vendor, was arrested on 1 December 2018 in Canada on request of the US, which wants her extradited on claims she broke trade sanctions when working with another company.

After being held for ten days, Meng was granted bail and is due to appear in court again on Wednesday (6 March) when a date is expected to be set for an extradition hearing.

Among the grievances filed by Meng’s legal representatives are accusations the issue of an arrest warrant was deliberately delayed and she was unlawfully interrogated prior to her arrest.

Accusations
The extradition request relates to US allegations Meng misled international banks about Iran-linked transactions involving a company called Skycom Tech. The US also believes Skycom Tech is controlled by Huawei.

Huawei strenuously denies Skycom Tech was anything but a business partner and insists the two are completely independent of each other. The Chinese vendor also denies breaking any trade sanctions.

The proceedings against Meng are part of a wider souring of relations between the US and China over trade and perceived security issues with some of the latter’s companies.

China’s foreign ministry has regularly called for extradition proceedings against Meng to be dropped by the US and for Canada to release her.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Huawei to fight US ban in court

UK mulls limit on Huawei kit

OSS group gets set for 5G future

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association