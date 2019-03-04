Huawei CFO sues Canada over detention - Mobile World Live

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured) filed a legal case against the Canadian government, border agency and police, claiming her detention and related processes violated constitutional rights, Reuters reported.

The executive, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei and deputy chair at the vendor, was arrested on 1 December 2018 in Canada on request of the US, which wants her extradited on claims she broke trade sanctions when working with another company.

After being held for ten days, Meng was granted bail and is due to appear in court again on Wednesday (6 March) when a date is expected to be set for an extradition hearing.

Among the grievances filed by Meng’s legal representatives are accusations the issue of an arrest warrant was deliberately delayed and she was unlawfully interrogated prior to her arrest.

Accusations

The extradition request relates to US allegations Meng misled international banks about Iran-linked transactions involving a company called Skycom Tech. The US also believes Skycom Tech is controlled by Huawei.

Huawei strenuously denies Skycom Tech was anything but a business partner and insists the two are completely independent of each other. The Chinese vendor also denies breaking any trade sanctions.

The proceedings against Meng are part of a wider souring of relations between the US and China over trade and perceived security issues with some of the latter’s companies.

China’s foreign ministry has regularly called for extradition proceedings against Meng to be dropped by the US and for Canada to release her.