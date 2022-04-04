Huawei CFO Meng named as rotating chair

Huawei named CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured) as one of its three rotating chairs, with the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei replacing Guo Ping, but the company didn’t disclose when she will assume the role of acting chief.

Meng spent nearly three years under house arrest in Canada facing extradition related to fraud charges and returned to China in September 2021.

She appeared along with Guo to deliver the company’s 2021 earning results on 28 March.

In a statement, Huawei explained it is “optimising and refining its internal governance structure” to prepare for the future, with a new supervisory board elected by shareholder representatives last week.

Guo takes over as head of the 15-member supervisory board.

Meng also is deputy chair and will remain as CFO. She joined Huawei in 1993.

The acting rotating chair serves as head of Huawei’s board and its executive committee for a six-month period, following a “collective leadership model” the company started in 2018 to avoid tying the company’s future to a single individual.

Ken Hu assumed the position on 1 April from Guo. Eric Xu is the other rotating chair.