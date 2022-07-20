 Huawei calls for energy efficiency standard - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei calls for energy efficiency standard

20 JUL 2022

The president of Huawei’s Carrier Business Group argued operators’ efforts to improve energy efficiency would be boosted by establishing a standard measure for the entire industry, asserting in a speech action is needed to avert a carbon emissions crisis.

During the Win-Win Huawei Innovation Week, Ryan Ding (pictured) warned energy efficiency improvements were required to help offset rapid rises in carbon emissions over the next five to ten years resulting from soaring global mobile data traffic.

“Every major advancement in history has been accompanied by a significant improvement in the energy efficiency of information transmission,” the executive said.

Establishing an industry-wide standard for measuring energy efficiency would smooth operators’ broader efforts by establishing a baseline to gauge progress and guide future developments.

Ding cited independent research noting carbon emissions could grow threefold if a predicted double-digit rise in data traffic between 2020 and 2030 is realised, adding the industry faces an “unprecedented challenge” due to digitalisation.

He pointed to ITU predictions the ICT industry must cut carbon emissions by a minimum of 45 per cent by 2030 to meet UN climate change goals: the industry “must urgently achieve carbon peak” and neutrality.

In addition to the positive societal aspects, Ding noted improved energy efficiency would help lower operators’ opex, and aid the migration of mobile users from legacy networks to 4G and 5G.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Analyst flags possible power savings for US operators

Huawei eyes major IoT, enterprise impact from 5.5G

FCC seeks additional $3B to remove Chinese kit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association