English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

HTC revenue rebounds in February

07 MAR 2017

Taiwan-based smartphone vendor HTC’s revenue in February increased 11 per cent from a year ago to TWD4.67 billion ($152 million) – rebounding from nearly a 30 per cent year-on-year drop in January.

However, revenue for the first two months of the year was down 11.6 per cent to TWD9.33 billion.

HTC last month said its focus for 2017 is on profitability rather than growing volume. It plans to bring “six to seven” products to market this year, and aims to dramatically reduce its portfolio.

The vendor expects sales to gain momentum after it ships its HTC U series smartphones to China, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, Europe and the Middle East, according to DigiTimes.

HTC forecasts a narrower loss in Q1 2017, after reporting a loss of TWD3.1 billion in Q4 2016. Revenue in the last quarter of 2016 dropped 13.6 per cent to TWD22.2 billion, down from TWD25.7 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

HTC takes top spot in China VR market in 2016

Spark posts double-digit profit growth

Idea reports first quarterly net loss as tariffs plunge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Feature: MWC17 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association