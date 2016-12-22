Honda and Alphabet in self-driving car talks

Honda is in formal discussions with Alphabet’s newly formed connected car business Waymo to integrate self-driving sensors, software and computing into its vehicles.

If the two reach an agreement Honda’s R&D team will work closely with Waymo engineers in the US, which could see modified versions of the Japanese company’s vehicles added to Waymo’s test fleet of driverless cars.

In a statement, Honda confirmed it aims to have vehicles with automated driving capabilities commercially available by “around 2020” and is already working on its own project.

Alphabet formed Waymo and an independent business earlier this month using technology and engineers from the Google self-driving car project. It already has a deal in place to add 100 Fiat Chrysler minivans fitted with driverless technology to its test fleet early next year, an agreement which pre-dates the formation of the new company.

Discussing the new brand in a blog, CEO John Krafcik said: “We believe that this technology can begin to reshape some of the ten trillion miles that motor vehicles travel around the world every year, with safer, more efficient and more accessible forms of transport.

“In the long term, self-driving technology could be useful in ways the world has yet to imagine, creating many new types of products, jobs, and services.”

Waymo’s fleet is currently testing driverless technology across the US and has clocked-up over 2 million miles of autonomous driving since the first journey was completed under the Google brand in October 2015.