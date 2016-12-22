English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Honda and Alphabet in self-driving car talks

22 DEC 2016
google-self-driving-car-600x400

Honda is in formal discussions with Alphabet’s newly formed connected car business Waymo to integrate self-driving sensors, software and computing into its vehicles.

If the two reach an agreement Honda’s R&D team will work closely with Waymo engineers in the US, which could see modified versions of the Japanese company’s vehicles added to Waymo’s test fleet of driverless cars.

In a statement, Honda confirmed it aims to have vehicles with automated driving capabilities commercially available by “around 2020” and is already working on its own project.

Alphabet formed Waymo and an independent business earlier this month using technology and engineers from the Google self-driving car project. It already has a deal in place to add 100 Fiat Chrysler minivans fitted with driverless technology to its test fleet early next year, an agreement which pre-dates the formation of the new company.

Discussing the new brand in a blog, CEO John Krafcik said: “We believe that this technology can begin to reshape some of the ten trillion miles that motor vehicles travel around the world every year, with safer, more efficient and more accessible forms of transport.

“In the long term, self-driving technology could be useful in ways the world has yet to imagine, creating many new types of products, jobs, and services.”

Waymo’s fleet is currently testing driverless technology across the US and has clocked-up over 2 million miles of autonomous driving since the first journey was completed under the Google brand in October 2015.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Feature: 2016 in review

Android Pay opens for business in Japan

Samsung, Google pact could hit AI plans

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association