HMD seeks slice of video revolution with Nokia 7.1

HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.1, highlighting the advanced capabilities of its display and camera technology as it seeks to take advantage of the increasing amount of video content viewed on smartphones.

At a launch in London, the company said the handset was the first to offer PureDisplay screen technology, allowing the viewing of High Dynamic Range (HDR) images and videos on its 5.84-inch screen.

Its executives noted the addition of HDR would improve contrast ratio, provide greater clarity and enhanced colours.

The device is also able to capture content with its 12MP/5MP dual cameras in HRD following a tie-up with Zeiss Optics, it added.

Nokia 7.1 will be aimed at the upper mid-tier and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. It will be released alongside a pair of earbuds and wireless earphones, which will be given away with selected advance orders and then sold separately.

Aggressive

At its launch event, HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche said his company had started to “shift gears” during summer months, noting with the launch of its previous new handsets two months ago he had promised the world would see a “bolder and sometimes more aggressive HMD”. The executive added its new 7.1 device marked another key step in the journey.

Going forward, Seiche said the company would “double-down” on efforts to attract the support of the operator sales channel, especially in Europe. The Nokia 7.1 is set to be HMD Global’s most widely-stocked handset in operator stores in the region, he noted.

Although few details were given during the event HMD executives also made several references towards an upcoming drive into the enterprise market.

Availability

Nokia 7.1 will be available across the world in two colours (Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel) with the first countries receiving the handset later this month. It will retail at between €300 and €350 depending on the market.