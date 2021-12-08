High-ranking Telecom Italia execs follow CEO to exit

Telecom Italia continued a shake-up of its top team, revealing the departures of its strategy and technology chiefs less than a fortnight after the resignation of former CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

In a statement, the operator announced chief technology and operations officer Nicola Grassi and chief strategy, business development and transformation operator Carlo Nardello are leaving the company as part of an ongoing management restructure.

Grassi’s responsibilities are rolled into a newly formed department of chief network, operations and wholesale office led by current chief revenue, information and media officer Stefano Siragusa. As part of the revamp Siragusa takes the job title of deputy GM.

Nardello’s former role is split, with the strategy and business development function given to the company’s head of mergers and acquisitions Claudio Ongaro on an interim basis. Business transformation projects come under the remit of its head of procurement Paolo Chiriotti, while procurement matters will be temporarily be performed by head of IT Simone De Rose.

Other changes include establishing a chief consumer, small and medium market office; chief enterprise market office; and brand strategy and commercial communication department.

The moves come shortly after the departure of Gubitosi, who resigned in the wake of a takeover bid by investment fund KKR.

A potential buyout and change at the helm of the operator sparked a deluge of speculation on the future direction, leadership and ownership, with rumours of strike action by workers and potential government intervention.