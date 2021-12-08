 High-ranking Telecom Italia execs follow CEO to exit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

High-ranking Telecom Italia execs follow CEO to exit

08 DEC 2021

Telecom Italia continued a shake-up of its top team, revealing the departures of its strategy and technology chiefs less than a fortnight after the resignation of former CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

In a statement, the operator announced chief technology and operations officer Nicola Grassi and chief strategy, business development and transformation operator Carlo Nardello are leaving the company as part of an ongoing management restructure.

Grassi’s responsibilities are rolled into a newly formed department of chief network, operations and wholesale office led by current chief revenue, information and media officer Stefano Siragusa. As part of the revamp Siragusa takes the job title of deputy GM.

Nardello’s former role is split, with the strategy and business development function given to the company’s head of mergers and acquisitions Claudio Ongaro on an interim basis. Business transformation projects come under the remit of its head of procurement Paolo Chiriotti, while procurement matters will be temporarily be performed by head of IT Simone De Rose.

Other changes include establishing a chief consumer, small and medium market office; chief enterprise market office; and brand strategy and commercial communication department.

The moves come shortly after the departure of Gubitosi, who resigned in the wake of a takeover bid by investment fund KKR.

A potential buyout and change at the helm of the operator sparked a deluge of speculation on the future direction, leadership and ownership, with rumours of strike action by workers and potential government intervention.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vivendi open to state control of Telecom Italia network

Telecom Italia facing employee strike over upheaval

Telecom Italia CEO departs following KKR bid

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association