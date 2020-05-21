 GSMA warns on grave impact of reserving spectrum - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA warns on grave impact of reserving spectrum

21 MAY 2020

Authorities which set aside core 5G spectrum assets for private use by vertical industries risk slowing operator deployments, reducing coverage and hampering performance of the new technology across their countries, the GSMA warned.

In a paper outlining the mobile industry’s position on use of 4G and 5G spectrum for vertical industries, the association noted in the 5G era regulators faced pressure for access to spectrum in key bands from a range of business sectors.

It cautioned setting aside these assets would have wider consequences for national access, noting the situation would be “especially grave” in countries with a shortage of accessible mid-band spectrum.

Privately-licensed allocations, it added, risked being underused and compromised fair spectrum allocation processes.

Instead, the GSMA urged authorities to allow mobile operators to meet the growing needs of industry.

“Mobile operators already support verticals and can deliver private networks with dedicated spectrum where needed,” it argued. “Regulators can also tailor their normal award approach to meet the needs of verticals without undermining 5G more widely.”

As an example, it cited a recent move in Finland where authorities assigned the whole of the 3.5GHz band to mobile operators, with a regulatory framework in place providing the base for effective collaboration.

Other viable options highlighted include carefully planned spectrum-sharing policies for those wanting to build private networks, or spectrum leasing. It also cited the importance of using unlicensed spectrum for numerous verticals.

The process of allocating spectrum to industries varies from market to market. France, for example, is set to exclusively allocate to mobile operators, while German authorities were heavily criticised by incumbent Deutsche Telekom for creating an artificial shortage of 5G spectrum by reserving allocations for private business.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

AT&T drops 5G Evolution branding

Verizon seeks more from mmWave

China Mobile inks 5G network deal with CBN
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association