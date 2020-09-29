 GSMA to launch MWC Africa in 2021 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA to launch MWC Africa in 2021

29 SEP 2020

GSMA THRIVE AFRICA 2020: Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA (pictured), revealed plans to bring the company’s popular MWC series to Africa in 2021, which he backed to become the continent’s most influential technology event.

It is scheduled to take place in Rwandan capital Kigali from 28 to 30 September 2021.

In a keynote to open the Thrive Africa event, Granryd said MWC Africa will bring together a range of leaders spanning policy makers, CEOs and inventors, with a focus on the future of connectivity goals of the continent.

MWC Africa will be the fourth instalment of MWC, adding to the flagship event in Barcelona, along with Shanghai and Los Angeles.

Milestones
The future was also very much a theme during Granryd’s talk.

He backed Africa to reach several important mobile milestones over the next five years. These include projections for 50 per cent of total connections to be on smartphones by the end of this year, half a billion mobile subscribers in 2021, and 1 billion mobile connections by 2024.

Advances in the region have been made possible by the continual investment of mobile operators in network infrastructure, Granryd added, which is expected to total $52 billion between 2019 and 2025.

He added the near-term focus was still on increasing 4G uptake in sub-Saharan Africa, while 5G has also recently launched in South Africa, with trials underway in Gabon, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.

Granryd also used the keynote to reiterate the importance of “robust and resilient” mobile networks during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

GSMA, ETNO back competition move in digital review

Major vendors pass GSMA security test

TIP, GSMA add Indonesia to lab list
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association