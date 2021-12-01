GSMA sets out MWC22 health and safety plan

The GSMA detailed stringent heath and safety protocols set to be in place for MWC22 Barcelona, with attendees required to certify their vaccination status, provide a negative test, or certification of recovery from Covid-19 (coronavirus) to gain access to the venue.

Terms of attendance apply to visitors, staff, on-site workers, exhibitors, suppliers and other partners. As with the 2021 edition, proof of adherence to the protocols will be stored and displayed on the event’s official app.

Other measures in place include the use of masks meeting FFP2 standards, as was the case at GSMA events earlier this year; enhanced ventilation in the venue; increased cleaning and sanitation measures; and crowd monitoring.

The industry association teamed with healthcare company Quironprevencion as the official medical partner for the event, which runs from 28 February to 3 March 2022 with the theme of Connectivity Unleashed.

Protocols in place expand on the GSMA’s Committed Community policies used for MWC21 events in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, and have been developed in partnership with local authorities and representatives from venue Fira Barcelona.

GSMA Limited CEO John Hoffman stated health and safety remained the organisation’s top priority.