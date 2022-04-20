 GSMA postpones MWC Shanghai 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA postpones MWC Shanghai 2022

20 APR 2022

The GSMA expressed regret as it postponed MWC Shanghai 2022, citing issues around the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and related ongoing measures in the host city.

In a statement, the GSMA noted industry stakeholders and partners were unable to continue confidently in their preparation for the event, which was originally scheduled to start on 29 June.

The decision comes at a time of continued restrictions in several Chinese cities, including Shanghai, as authorities attempt to quell Covid-19 cases.

The GSMA added it would continue to work with relevant authorities for the delivery of the next MWC event in the city.

GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman emphasised the widespread benefits of “convening the industry” in terms of spurring “innovation and dialogue that truly unlocks the power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive”.

“As we learn to live in this new world, we will crack the code on how to bring people together so we can get on with the work we love,” he added.

“We always knew that bringing the MWC series of events back would require responsible leadership and continued judgement in respect of local and global circumstances.”

The previous edition was held in February 2021, with the organisation then hosting MWC events in Barcelona and Los Angeles later in the year.

MWC Barcelona returned close to its full-scale earlier this year.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

El director de la GSMA pide un liderazgo móvil responsable

Oppo aspira a democratizar la tecnología de carga rápida
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association