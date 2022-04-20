GSMA postpones MWC Shanghai 2022

The GSMA expressed regret as it postponed MWC Shanghai 2022, citing issues around the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and related ongoing measures in the host city.

In a statement, the GSMA noted industry stakeholders and partners were unable to continue confidently in their preparation for the event, which was originally scheduled to start on 29 June.

The decision comes at a time of continued restrictions in several Chinese cities, including Shanghai, as authorities attempt to quell Covid-19 cases.

The GSMA added it would continue to work with relevant authorities for the delivery of the next MWC event in the city.

GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman emphasised the widespread benefits of “convening the industry” in terms of spurring “innovation and dialogue that truly unlocks the power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive”.

“As we learn to live in this new world, we will crack the code on how to bring people together so we can get on with the work we love,” he added.

“We always knew that bringing the MWC series of events back would require responsible leadership and continued judgement in respect of local and global circumstances.”

The previous edition was held in February 2021, with the organisation then hosting MWC events in Barcelona and Los Angeles later in the year.

MWC Barcelona returned close to its full-scale earlier this year.