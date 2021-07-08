 GSMA chief urges action on internet usage gap - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA chief urges action on internet usage gap

08 JUL 2021

INTERVIEW: GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured) highlighted the need for public-private partnerships to address issues preventing people from using the mobile internet in locations where access is widely available.

In an interview during MWC21 Barcelona, Granryd noted the number of people without a mobile internet connection comprises 500 million living in areas with no 3G or 4G coverage and 3.3 billion living in areas covered by mobile broadband but not able to use it.

“There’s a huge amount of work to be done. There are 3.8 billion people who are not connected online, while there are 3.8 billion who are connected.”

He explained addressing the usage gap is more about making sure people can afford mobile broadband services than expanding infrastructure. There is also a need to ensure consumers can access relevant content and have the skills necessary to use the technology.

While acknowledging it is mobile operators’ duty to deliver the connectivity, “to a larger extent it is the responsibility of private-public partnerships, as everyone needs to step up to bridge this gap”.

To view the full interview, click here.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Web inventor warns on youth digital divide

Verizon targets digital inclusion

GSMA makes global digital inclusion push

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association