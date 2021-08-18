 GSMA, ETNO hit out at tech tax proposals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA, ETNO hit out at tech tax proposals

18 AUG 2021

Telecoms industry groups GSMA and ETNO expressed concerns new global tax proposals targeting technology companies failed to recognise contributions made by their members to world economies, which they argued provide basis for certain exemptions.

In a joint statement, the groups welcomed the proposed Inclusive Framework for taxation of the digitalising economy which is backed by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) and the G20. The plans aim to stop major global corporations from avoiding certain tolls by conducting activities online in low-tax jurisdictions.

However, the GSMA and ETNO argued the proposals did not take into account the telecom sectors’ global contribution to investment, tax and regulatory regimes.

They also highlighted the framework had shifted from its original purpose of levying taxes on digital services in jurisdictions where the customer resides, to a broader application subjecting large multinationals within the telecoms industry, “who already pay their fair share of taxes, to double taxation”.

The GSMA and ETNO noted the telecoms industry is already highly regulated, typically required a licence to operate in local jurisdiction, is heavily invested in local infrastructure and is subject to full income taxation in the countries in which their respective customers reside.

“Over and above other infrastructure providers, the telecommunications industry pays extensive unilateral Telecommunications Service Taxes in many markets, in addition to corporation income taxes, VAT and spectrum licences fees,” the pair stated.

The GSMA and ETNO believe the current proposal risked imposing excessive tax burden and discriminated against the industry.

Moving forward, they want the OECD and overall Inclusive Framework proposal to consider “a more equitable and balanced approach towards taxation of the telecoms sector”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

GSMA advierte de que la escasez de espectro podría hinchar la factura de la 5G

GSMA warns spectrum shortage risks escalating 5G bill

MWC21 Keynote 1: GSMA

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association