GSMA cancels MWC Los Angeles - Mobile World Live

Home

GSMA cancels MWC Los Angeles

15 JUN 2020

Industry group the GSMA pulled the plug on its third major event of 2020, calling off MWC Los Angeles due to travel restrictions and ongoing health concerns related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The event, held in partnership with trade group CTIA, was scheduled to run from 28 October to 30 October. In 2019, MWC Los Angeles drew more than 750 exhibitors and 22,000 attendees from 100 countries.

GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman stated it was “disappointed” to cancel the event, but explained “health and safety remain our top priority, and we will not do anything that could impede or reverse gains made around the world” in the fight against the pandemic.

The move follows the cancellation of MWC Barcelona and MWC Shanghai events due to Covid-19.

Last week, the association revealed GSMA Thrive, a new digital event series which will commence with a China-focused programme running from 30 June to 2 July, with more to follow.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

