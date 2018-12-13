 Google urges operators to seize RCS market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google urges operators to seize RCS market

13 DEC 2018

INTERVIEW: Google’s head of business development for messaging products in Latin America hailed progress implementing Rich Communication Services (RCS) in countries including Mexico and Brazil, but warned operators elsewhere risk losing a key business opportunity if they don’t catch up.

Silvio Pegado (pictured) said RCS offers brands “a new channel, a better channel to talk to subscribers” as well as higher conversion rates compared with technologies such as SMS. Demand for the service is high, but he said operators across Latin America need to seize the opportunity quickly to fend off competitors.

The executive told Mobile World Live slow-moving operators already lost the person-to-person (P2P) messaging market to OTT apps and noted the same thing could happen with application-to-person (A2P) messaging if operators continue to drag their feet on RCS implementations.

“It seems like I’m seeing a movie in my mind this same thing happening for the A2P market, where the OTTs are starting to jump in the business market and the carriers are still like ‘no, I don’t know, let me see what I’m going to do.’ This is bad, I mean, they need to decide something.”

“The worst decision the carriers can do on RCS is to not have a decision,” he concluded.

More from Pegado on how Google is working with operators on RCS can be found here.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Interview: Google Latin America

Korea expands VAT for global IT companies

Google chief refuses to abandon China search project

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association