 Google under fire for using iPhone user data - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google under fire for using iPhone user data

03 OCT 2019

Google is facing a mass claim for compensation following allegations it collected data from more than 4 million iPhone users, as the London Court of Appeal reopened a legal case against the internet giant.

The court overruled a previous decision in 2018, which stopped litigation against the company over the issue, deciding Google’s alleged role in collection of data hadn’t caused damage.

However, the case will now go ahead. Claimants said Google bypassed privacy settings on Apple’s Safari browser and had gained access to iPhone users’ browsing data between June 2011 and February 2012.

The lead lawyer on the case told Reuters the decision made by the Court of Appeal had “confirmed our view that representative actions are essential for holding corporate giants to account”.

The representative of the mass claim group Richard Lloyd said the ruling “sent a very clear message to Google and other large tech companies: “You are not above the law”.

He added that Google can be “held to account in this country for misusing people’s personal data, and groups of consumers can together ask the courts for redress when firms profit unlawfully from ‘repeated and widespread’ violations of our data protection rights”.

A Google spokeswoman told the media outlet that the case related to “events that took place nearly a decade ago and that we addressed at the time. We believe it has no merit and should be dismissed”.

The issue adds to Google’s recent woes. In September a coalition of 50 US attorney generals launched a probe into Google’s business practices to determine whether it violated competition law. The US Department of Justice has also reportedly opened an investigation in July into Google and other big tech companies’ engagement in practices which stifle competition and innovation.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google gives Maps, Assistant privacy boost

Investigators mull new Google internet protocol

YouTube Music gets a promotion on Android
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association