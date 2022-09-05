 Google signals satellite compatibility in Android 14 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google signals satellite compatibility in Android 14

05 SEP 2022

Google SVP of platforms and ecosystems Hiroshi Lockheimer appeared to indicate Android 14, the next version of its OS, will be compatible with satellite communications, tapping a broader trend to enable mainstream devices to receive space-based signals.

In a tweet, Lockheimer noted his team was working to enable satellite communications in the next version of the OS. Google has only just launched Android 13 and is expected to roll out a beta of version 14 in April 2023.

Apple is rumoured to be preparing a satellite messaging service with Globalstar in its next iPhone, which it is scheduled to unveil on 7 September.

Closing the gap
Exploiting satellite connectivity to plug mobile network coverage gaps is certainly a hot topic. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and T-Mobile US boss Mike Sievert have already announced the mobile operator plans to offer basic services to mobile phones by using Starlink’s second generation satellites.

In addition, AST SpaceMobile is aiming to launch a phone-to-satellite service and has deals with various operators.

Start-up Lynk Global is planning to offer commercial services by the end of this year and signed-up operators across Central Africa, Mongolia as well as several Pacific and Caribbean nations.

AT&T also struck a deal with Starlink rival OneWeb to sell broadband services to businesses outside the area of its fibre network and Verizon plans to extend reach to underserved communities via a partnership with Amazon.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Android gains ground in Australia

Ericsson, Nokia serve up 5G network slices on Android

Smart launches second satellite collaboration

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association