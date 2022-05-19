Google Russia to file for bankruptcy

Google’s Russia subsidiary reportedly published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy after authorities in the country seized bank accounts, making it impossible for the company to continue to operate.

A representative told Reuters the seizure of Google Russia’s bank account made it untenable for its office to function, as it was now unable to pay employees, suppliers and vendors, or to meet other financial obligations.

Despite this, the Google representative asserted free services including search and YouTube would continue to work.

Reuters reported Russia has ramped pressure on Google in recent months for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, while the internet giant has also restricted access to certain Russian media on YouTube.

However, the Kremlin is yet to block access to the company’s services.

Google parent Alphabet cited Russia’s war in Ukraine as a factor behind a dip in profit in Q1, after the company suspended the vast majority of its commercial activities in the country due to the conflict.

It is unclear whether authorities have seized other Google Russia assets. The company stated it moved many of its employees out of Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February.