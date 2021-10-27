Google quids in on advertising with record quarter

Google parent Alphabet posted record profit and a near 50 per cent rise in revenue during Q3, as the company continued to capitalise on momentum in online advertising.

Revenue of $65.1 billion was up 41 per cent on Q3 2020, while net income rose from $11.2 billion to $18.9 billion, its third quarter of record profit in a row as the advertising business continued to thrive.

Advertising contributed $53.1 billion to revenue, up from $37 billion.

Chief business officer Phillipp Schlinder noted on an earnings call some regions were experiencing a fourfold increase in shopping search activity, resulting in a 40 per cent increase in retail advertising revenue.

Revenue from Google’s other segment, which includes hardware, Play Store and non-advertising YouTube sales, grew from $5.5 billion to $6.8 billion and Google Cloud from $3.4 billion to $5 billion.

Other bets revenue grew $4 million to $182 million, but its loss increased from $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion.

In its earnings statement, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai claimed the Q3 performance reflected investments made as part of his vision to be an AI-first company.