 Google faces fine in Russia over banned content - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google faces fine in Russia over banned content

22 JUN 2022
Google

Alphabet’s Google faced more heat in Russia as the country’s state communications regulator reportedly accused the technology giant of repeatedly failing to delete banned content, including what it considered misleading information on YouTube.

Google, which outlined an intention to file for bankruptcy in the country in May, was hit with a fine of $143 million late in 2021, which equated to around 8 per cent of its turnover in the country.

Reuters reported regulator Roskomnadzor stated repeat offences meant Google faced a fine of 5 per cent to 10 per cent of its turnover, which would be determined in court.

In particular, the watchdog reportedly pointed to YouTube, which it claimed purposely fostered circulation “of misleading information” regarding Russia’s progress in its war with Ukraine, “discrediting the armed forces of the Russian federation”.

Roskomnadzor further stated Google had permitted content on YouTube about promoting extremist views and calls for children to participate in protests.

When submitting its notice for bankruptcy, Google stated authorities had seized bank accounts, making it untenable for its office to function.

Alphabet suspended the vast majority of its commercial activities in the country due to the Ukraine conflict, in addition to restricting access to certain state media on YouTube.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

CMA turns up heat on Apple, Google

UK ramps pressure on Google ad tech

Google cede en la disputa con Match
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association