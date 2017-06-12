English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Google could be hit with record EU fine

12 JUN 2017

The European Union (EU) could levy a record fine against Google if the European Commission (EC) concludes the company manipulates search results to promote its own shopping comparison service.

An EC ruling is expected in a matter of weeks as Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager aims to draw a line under an investigation before the EU breaks up for the summer, Bloomberg reported. Due to a desire to make a point, the fine against Google could exceed a $1.2 billion penalty placed on Intel in 2009, which remains the bloc’s biggest fine for monopoly abuse to date.

Google parent Alphabet posted revenue of $90 billion in 2016, which means a fine would be capped at $9 billion and will be calculated from sales in the market under investigation. Google itself generated $79 billion in ad revenue in 2016, and while the amount generated from shopping search advertising is unknown, it is likely to be a big chunk of the figure.

In addition to revenue, the EU will also take into account the number of years Google manipulated its search, which regulators estimate began in 2008, when calculating any fine.

Stephen Kinsella, a lawyer at Sidley Austin representing companies which complained to the EU about Google, told Bloomberg: “The European Commission has strongly signalled that if there is going to be a fine it would need to be at a level that would have deterrent effect.”

Google hasn’t met with regulators to discuss a potential EU order or how it might implement any changes, Bloomberg said.

The tech giant’s AdSense advertising service and Android mobile phone software are also being investigated.

Previous form
In 2016, Vestager accused Google of “stifling competition and innovation” by using Android to impose unfair restrictions on device manufacturers and operators.

Vestager is known for taking a hard stance, imposing a €110 million fine on Facebook in May for providing “incorrect or misleading” information in 2014 regarding its $20 billion acquisition of WhatsApp.

Previous reports pegged the fine Google may face at between €3 billion and €6.6 billion.

The company would have the right to appeal any fine, though the process could take years. Microsoft only won a 4 per cent cut to an EC fine using the appeal process, while Intel is still waiting on a decision.

In December 2016 Apple and the Irish government outlined their grounds to challenge an EC decision to make the company pay €13 billion plus interest in back taxes to the country.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

EC opens probe into Qualcomm acquisition of NXP

Airtel discussing Wi-Fi partnership with Google

Time Warner slams “lax” Google, Facebook regulation

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association