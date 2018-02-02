English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google chief backs big investments to pay off

02 FEB 2018

Sundar Pichai argued Google’s bets in hardware, cloud and YouTube are paying off, as rising costs associated with the diversification strategy failed to take the gloss off another solid quarter for parent Alphabet.

In an earnings statement for Q4 2017, Alphabet reported a 24 per cent uplift in revenue to $32.3 billion. Sales were again fuelled by Google’s flourishing advertising business, which brought in $27.2 billion in revenue, up from $22.4 billion in Q4 2016, as total revenue generated by Google reached $31.9 billion, up 24 per cent year-on-year.

Google’s operating income totalled $8.8 billion, up from $7.8 billion in the 2016 quarter. Revenue from its Other Bets division (which includes Project Loon, hardware maker Nest and car division Waymo among others) rose from $262 million in Q4 2016 to $409 million in the recent quarter. Operating loss from the unit narrowed from $1.1 billion to $916 million.

Overall Alphabet slipped to a loss of $3 billion in Q4 2017, which the company said was mainly due to a one-off charge of $9.9 billion related to US tax reforms which increased the burden on much of corporate America in the period. Without the charge, Alphabet would have reported net income of $6.8 billion, up from $5.3 billion in the 2016 quarter.

Three big bets
In an earnings call, Pichai said its investments in cloud, YouTube and hardware, along with its ongoing “pivot” to an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven company, are crucial to its long term strategy.

He revealed Google Cloud for example, which includes its G-Suite range of enterprise services, had reached “meaningful scale” and was now a $1 billion per quarter business. The number of deals worth more than $1 million across all cloud products more than tripled from 2016 to 2017.

Pichai also discussed growing momentum in the number of people watching YouTube on their TVs, while device shipments for its hardware products “more than doubled year-over-year” in Q4 2017.

But the push to diversify and lessen its reliance on mobile search and advertising came at a price: Alphabet’s margins were notably hit by rising costs associated with a spend in promoting all three of these areas, as well as rising Traffic Acquisition Costs (TACs).

Total costs and expenses for the period jumped 24 per cent to $24.7 billion, with total TACs (money paid to Google partners for carrying its adverts) climbed 33 per cent to $6.5 billion.

During the period, Google heavily marketed its Pixel 2 smartphone and YouTube TV channel, while also slashing prices on hardware. Google also spent big on establishing its search engine as the default option on other devices, including Apple’s iPhone.

On rising TACs, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said she expected higher costs up until Q1 2018, and explained the holiday season resulted in an increase in payments to partners during Q4 2017.

She also reiterated the costs were not a concern, as they reflect “the ongoing momentum” in a shift to mobile.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Sprint eyes higher pricing in a 5G world

EE earnings hit by rising handset costs

Sony mobile struggles continue; CFO to become CEO
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association