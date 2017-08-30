Google bows to EC antitrust order

Google submitted a proposal to stop favouring its own shopping comparison website on its search engine, after the company was hit with a record €2.4 billion fine in June for anti-competitive practices.

The internet giant met a 60-day deadline set by the European Commission (EC) to submit a plan on how it will put an end to such anti-competitive behaviour, after being found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules in June.

According to the EC, Google “abused its market dominance as a search engine” by systematically giving prominent placement to its own shopping comparison website, first launched in 2004.

Doing so meant rivals were demoted in search results and, in turn, Google made its own service much more visible to consumers.

As well as hitting Google with the record fine, the EC said the company must put an end to the practices within 90 days, or face penalty payments of up to 5 per cent of the average daily global turnover of parent company Alphabet.

A Google company representative told Bloomberg it was sharing its plan with regulators to meet a deadline of 28 September to make the changes.

The EC also released an email statement to Bloomberg stating: “The obligation to comply is fully Google’s responsibility”, without adding further detail.