English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google bows to EC antitrust order

30 AUG 2017

Google submitted a proposal to stop favouring its own shopping comparison website on its search engine, after the company was hit with a record €2.4 billion fine in June for anti-competitive practices.

The internet giant met a 60-day deadline set by the European Commission (EC) to submit a plan on how it will put an end to such anti-competitive behaviour, after being found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules in June.

According to the EC, Google “abused its market dominance as a search engine” by systematically giving prominent placement to its own shopping comparison website, first launched in 2004.

Doing so meant rivals were demoted in search results and, in turn, Google made its own service much more visible to consumers.

As well as hitting Google with the record fine, the EC said the company must put an end to the practices within 90 days, or face penalty payments of up to 5 per cent of the average daily global turnover of parent company Alphabet.

A Google company representative told Bloomberg it was sharing its plan with regulators to meet a deadline of 28 September to make the changes.

The EC also released an email statement to Bloomberg stating: “The obligation to comply is fully Google’s responsibility”, without adding further detail.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Google aims to take AR mainstream

Google talks up Android Oreo developer benefits

Compromised ad SDK found in 500 Google Play apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association