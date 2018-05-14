English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google attempts to curb AI conversation concerns

14 MAY 2018

Google clarified it will warn humans when they are interacting with its new Duplex System, responding to an outcry around the artificial intelligence (AI)-based capability which is designed to mimic the human voice to perform certain tasks.

In a demo at its annual I/O developer conference, Google showed off Google Duplex, a new conversation capability it is working on which allows its Assistant to call businesses on behalf of users to handle tasks like making hair appointments and dinner reservations. However, while the demo showed Duplex using a human voice, it didn’t identify itself as a non-human, which sparked an outcry around the ethical concerns of such a system (see video below).

Google moved to ease the situation, stating the system will inform the person receiving the call from the system that they are talking to an AI-based software.

“We understand and value the discussion around Google Duplex – as we’ve said from the beginning, transparency in the technology is important,” the company told The Verge in a statement. “We are designing this feature with disclosure built in, and we’ll make sure the system is appropriately identified.”

Google said what it demonstrated last week was an “early technology demo” and it will move to incorporate feedback as it develops the system into a product.

The voice used in the demo was controlled by Google’s DeepMind WaveNet software, and was developed to be familiar with numerous conversations so it is able to understand human sounds and effectively mimic them.

Ultimately, the software is designed to allow people to have natural conversations and complete real-world tasks through technology.

The demo at I/O was described as “horrifying” by Zeynep Tufekci, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina and known technology critic, stating the idea of mimicking human speech was “horrible and obviously wrong”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association