Google aims to raise the bar with Pixel 6 smartphones

Google unveiled its latest Pixel smartphones, focusing on camera technology and AI in an updated form-factor.

In a video announcement, Google executives highlighted its latest processor, Tensor, claiming it will enable new experiences in the Pixel 6 smartphones using AI.

Much of the AI appears to be focused on the camera, which sits in a raised bar on the back of the phone. Executives explained the technology corrects for low visibility, reads skin tones and recognises individuals.

Pixel 6 features a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP wide lens, with a Pro version adding a 48MP telephoto module to the mix, plus an 11MP front camera.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch full HD display and the Pro a 6.7-inch quad HD display. They feature two-tone colour schemes, are 5G-compatible and run Android 12.

Google emphasised the operating system’s superior performance on its own hardware.

Pixel 6 is priced $599 and the Pro $899, with the ordering process open and availability in the US scheduled for 28 October.

US offers

T-Mobile US is offering customers up to the full value of either Pixel in credits and is promoting the Pixel 6 as the first Android phone to showcase its Ultra Capacity 5G icon.

AT&T plans a $15 per month offer without the need for a data plan or trade-in, while Verizon is offering up to $700 in credit with a trade-in, along with up to $500 for customers who switch from a competitor.

Customers who subscribe to an eligible unlimited plan can buy a Pixel 6 phone and get up to $700 off a second phone without trading in a device.