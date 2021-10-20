 Google aims to raise the bar with Pixel 6 smartphones - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google aims to raise the bar with Pixel 6 smartphones

20 OCT 2021

Google unveiled its latest Pixel smartphones, focusing on camera technology and AI in an updated form-factor.

In a video announcement, Google executives highlighted its latest processor, Tensor, claiming it will enable new experiences in the Pixel 6 smartphones using AI.

Much of the AI appears to be focused on the camera, which sits in a raised bar on the back of the phone. Executives explained the technology corrects for low visibility, reads skin tones and recognises individuals.

Pixel 6 features a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP wide lens, with a Pro version adding a 48MP telephoto module to the mix, plus an 11MP front camera.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch full HD display and the Pro a 6.7-inch quad HD display. They feature two-tone colour schemes, are 5G-compatible and run Android 12.

Google emphasised the operating system’s superior performance on its own hardware.

Pixel 6 is priced $599 and the Pro $899, with the ordering process open and availability in the US scheduled for 28 October.

US offers
T-Mobile US is offering customers up to the full value of either Pixel in credits and is promoting the Pixel 6 as the first Android phone to showcase its Ultra Capacity 5G icon.

AT&T plans a $15 per month offer without the need for a data plan or trade-in, while Verizon is offering up to $700 in credit with a trade-in, along with up to $500 for customers who switch from a competitor.

Customers who subscribe to an eligible unlimited plan can buy a Pixel 6 phone and get up to $700 off a second phone without trading in a device.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

US politicians ready competition move

Google launches distributed cloud

Honor beats US sanctions with Google services
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association