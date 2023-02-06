 GLOMO's shortlist reveal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GLOMO’s shortlist reveal

06 FEB 2023

Register to watch here

The Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards are the connectivity industry’s most prestigious accolade, judged by the sector’s most prominent subject matter experts. To be selected in the shortlist for a GLOMO Award means recognition as a serious player – one to be watched closely in the tech sector. And to then win a GLOMO Award, means achieving the highest merit by your peers across the entire digital industry. Join us for this live special, as part of Mobile World Live’s MWC23 Preview Unwrapped week when we announce the shortlist for the GLOMOs Live!

Back

Author

Julie Garaway

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association