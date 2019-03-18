 Germany to begin 5G auction as legal challenges fail - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Germany to begin 5G auction as legal challenges fail

18 MAR 2019

A court dismissed complaints from Vodafone Germany, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica Deutschland about the country’s 5G auction terms, clearing the way for the sale to begin tomorrow (19 March).

All three operators had contested the conditions attached to the acquisition of licences for 5G frequencies, with Vodafone and Telefonica subsequently seeking to delay the auction through emergency applications.

However, a court hearing in Cologne dismissed both operators’ concerns and applications to stall the procedure. A bid by ISP Freenet to increase obligations placed on mobile operators was also turned down.

In its translated decision the court said the terms deemed appropriate for the auction by regulator Bundesnetzagentur were lawful. These include strict targets related to providing coverage across the country’s roads and public transport network, in addition to special provisions for a new entrant.

It added: “The Bundesnetzagentur has discretion in regulating the conditions for the award of frequencies, which can only be examined in a limited way in court. Its limits have not been exceeded here.”

Dismissing the urgent requests to delay the auction, it concluded: “A timely auction of the 5G frequencies is a significant public interest. By contrast, the concerns asserted by the applicants are less important.”

The court said its decision is final and cannot be appealed.

Following the conclusion of the hearing Bundesnetzagentur confirmed the auction would begin as planned tomorrow at 10am CET.

Four bidders have been cleared to take part in the auction: the country’s three existing mobile operators, along with MVNO and internet service provider United Internet through subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Huawei growth accelerates despite US threats

Galaxy S10 forecast to outsell predecessor

SKT tests the limits of 4G/5G combo
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association