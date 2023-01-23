 Garfield latest linked with Vodafone job - Mobile World Live
Home

Garfield latest linked with Vodafone job

23 JAN 2023

Former boss of BT’s Openreach division Liv Garfield was the latest name connected by UK media to the Vodafone Group CEO job, which is currently being held by the operator’s CFO Margherita Della Valle on an interim basis.

A report in the financial segment of UK newspaper The Daily Mail claimed Garfield had emerged as an outside bet for the Vodafone job. She is currently in charge of water company Severn Trent, having been appointed CEO in 2014.

Prior to diving into the water industry, the executive led BT’s Openreach unit which is focused on rolling out fibre infrastructure across the UK.

This is not the first time Garfield has been linked with a return to the telecommunications segment.

Her name was mentioned among many others in 2018 as media speculated on the potential replacements for then BT CEO Gavin Patterson, who was set to stand down.

Garfield is the latest in a line of high-profile executives raised as potential successors to Nick Read, who vacated the Vodafone CEO role at the turn of the year.

Other names previously said to be in the frame include Liberty Global chief development officer Andrea Salvato, former Vodafone UK boss Nick Jeffrey and industry veteran Olaf Swantee.

In its report naming Garfield as an option, The Daily Mail noted there was also speculation among its contacts Della Valle could be appointed on a permanent basis.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

